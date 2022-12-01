Continue to Site

Low-cost 30-W dc-dc converter features 4:1 input range

30-W dc-dc converters in the new THL 30WI series from Traco come in a standard 1×1-in footprint. This next-generation product greatly improves the “cost/performance” ratio in the 30-W, 1×1-in industry standard product area. Combined with safety approvals to the latest IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 standards, the product is a candidate for mobile equipment, tracoinstrumentation, distributed power architectures and industrial electronics and any application where cost, quality and small size are critical factors. These new dc-dc converter families feature:

• Up to 30 W output power with 88% efficiency
• Shielded 1×1-in metal package
• Wide 4:1 input voltage range: 9-36 or 18-75 Vdc
• 1,500 Vdc I/O-isolation
• Full load -40 to +60°C (ambient) without derating
• Operating range of –40° to +80°C
• Remote On/Off and Trim function
• >1.3 Million hours MTBF with a three-year product warranty

 

