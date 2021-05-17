Transceiver eval kit handles optical gigabit connectivity in vehicles

KDPOF presents the new extensive evaluation kit EVK9351AUT for a quick and easy project launch of optical gigabit connectivity in vehicles.

“Our new EVK9351AUT equips carmakers, suppliers, and test houses to fully evaluate the KDPOF automotive transceivers KD9351 and KD1053 for automotive optical 1000BASE-RHC PHY implementation,” explained Carlos Pardo, CEO and Co-founder of KDPOF. “We thus support our recently announced new integrated KD9351 Fiber Optic Transceiver (FOT) for comprehensive evaluation.”

The platform provides all the functional and performance evaluation capabilities requested by automotive OEMs, Tier1s, and test houses. It therefore enables product designers to successfully evaluate KDPOF’s technology and shorten the time-to-market. The new KD9351, in combination with the continuing KD1053 IC, cuts the cost for 1 Gb/s optical connectivity by 30 percent, providing competitive pricing for EMC critical or galvanic isolated critical links. Applications include safe Ethernet backbones and sensor links for advanced driver assist systems (ADAS).

The extensive evaluation kit EVK9351AUT contains 2 EVB9351AUT evaluation boards, 2 evaluation board metal enclosures (optional), 2 1000BASE-T SFP modules, 2 100BASE-TX SFP modules (optional), 1 USB2ALL monitoring box, 1 optical harness, 2 Cat. 5e UTP cables, 2 direct-attach passive SFP twinax cables (optional), as well as user and design documentation.

The evaluation boards can operate at 100 and 1,000 Mb/s. A single version of a board is compatible with multiple headers and harnesses from different manufacturers. The user can plug a standard SFP module into the cage and have media converter functionality supporting Wake-Up & Sleep. Complementary items can be provided, such as optical harness, loopback SFP, or SFP direct-attach passive twinax cable.

The board is configured in an EEPROM memory. The provided SDK allows the generation of binaries for different configuration options and flashing of the EEPROM. In addition, control and status of the KD1053 transceiver is accessed through the GUI (included in the SDK), which may be run on a computer connected via a USB2All module. The GUI includes several panels that provide complete access to the KDPOF transceiver, providing information on the link status and its parameters. User and design documentation is included in order to simplify the evaluation and the development of automotive end products based on the two-part numbers.