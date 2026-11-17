Figure 1. The standard power transformer has two independent wire coils wound sharing a single laminated iron core. (Image: electrician.kamble/Instagram)

Transformers, which are most often (but not always) fabricated as two separate coils wound with a common structure, are among the first electrical components encountered by any novice studying basic electricity. That makes sense, as the transformer is not only the first “electrical” component, as it dates back to 1831 (thank you, Michael Faraday), but it is versatile, reliable, and widely used. It performs the “magic” of stepping an alternating voltage up or down in magnitude depending on the ratio of primary-side turns to secondary-side turns, as seen in Figure 1.

The basic schematic symbol and associated turns-ratio formula are simple and well known as Faraday’s Law of Induction, shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2. The schematic diagram and associated Faraday’s Law equation are deceptively simple, where N P and N S are the primary and secondary numbers of turns, respectively, and V P and V S are the primary and secondary voltages, respectively. (Image: Allelco)

For many engineers, this is where their knowledge of transformers begins and ends. The common transformer is used to convert line voltage to a lower voltage such as 12 or 24 VAC, or step the 120 VAC line up to several hundred volts, shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3. The common AC-line to lower-voltage AC transformer often has this general appearance, with four leads (there may also be a fifth lead for the secondary-side center tap). (Image: Amazon)

Yet the reality of transformers is that they are not only used for power circuits and voltage transformation but also for signals and RF (radio frequency) applications.

I was recently reminded of this when I saw a print ad (yes, those still do exist) from Mini-Circuits, a major supplier of active and passive components for RF applications. The ad, reproduced in Figure 4, shows some of the many ways that transformers can be configured and used (sorry, it is not fully legible — the original print version was the same way).

I was able to identify many of these use cases, but not all of them. But might it be good to ask potential analog-centric new hires about them during an interview, I wonder?

This article looks at some transformer configurations with an emphasis on RF applications. The common use of transformers to step a voltage up or down is not discussed here. Also, this article will not delve into transformer performance parameters or figures of merit, but will focus on transformer arrangements.

Figure 4. This “sketch” of various transformer arrangements shows that this apparently simple passive device has many application configurations. (Image: Mini-Circuits via Bill Schweber)

Start with isolation

The standard transformer with separate primary and secondary windings not only provides step-up/down of the voltage, but also provides galvanic (ohmic) isolation between primary and secondary sides. This is often mandated for safety, as this isolation means that current on the secondary side cannot flow through the load or user back to ground, thus eliminating a potential shock situation.

However, this same galvanic isolation also applies to signals as well as power, where a 1:1 transformer turns ratio maintains the same voltage between primary and secondary sides yet prevents ground loops. These and other issues can occur when an ungrounded, floating signal source is connected to a grounded front-end amplifier circuit.

Note: The use of the term “ground” here is one of the biggest and ongoing misnomers in the industry. The reality is that many of these circuits do not have an Earth “ground” – they are battery powered or floating on their own. What is casually referred to as “ground” is really circuit common, but the use of the term “ground” in place of common has become standard terminology despite the fact that it is technically wrong, misleading, and can even lead to detrimental misunderstandings.

When a transformer is used to provide isolation for a sensor or other analog signal, it cannot simply be connected and expect that doing so solves the ground-loop problem. Recall that a transformer can only pass AC signals, and many signals — especially those related to sensors — are close to DC or are at very low frequencies.

The solution has been known and implemented for many years: use the sensor signal, regardless of frequency, to modulate a high-frequency carrier — typically tens of kilohertz — that can pass through the transformer, then demodulate it on the secondary side. This technique was the only isolation option for many years; now optical, capacitive, and even RF approaches are viable alternatives.

The next part looks at the use of transformers in RF applications.

References

AN-20-002 Application Note on Transformers, Mini-Circuits

A Quick Guide to Mixer Topologies, Mini-Circuits

Turn Ratio of a Transformer: A Complete Guide to Voltage, Current, and Coil Calculations, Allelco

Marchand balun, Microwaves101

The Marchand Balun: Past and Ever Present, Scribd

Related EEWorld Online content

Transformer applications go RF, beyond voltage step-up/down: part 2

Transformer applications go RF, beyond voltage step-up/down: part 3

The basics of AC-line isolation for safety, Part 1: The challenge

The basics of AC-line isolation for safety, Part 2: The solution

Long-wire dipole antennas: still viable after more than a century

RF transformer fabrication – Making the best of a non-ideal situation

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