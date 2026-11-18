It’s a misconception that transformers can only be used up to the hundreds of kilohertz or perhaps even several megahertz, as they are primarily power and low-frequency signal devices. The fact is that they are widely used into the gigahertz range.

These transformers follow Maxwell’s equations, of course, but they are constructed very differently from a low-frequency unit that has a magnetic core, which can be U-shaped iron laminations, a bobbin, or a toroid.

At low frequencies, an alternating current applied to one winding (primary) creates a time-varying magnetic flux, which induces a voltage in another (secondary). At high frequencies, in contrast, the operating principle is somewhat different. The inter-winding capacitance and magnet-wire inductance form a transmission line which helps propagate the electromagnetic wave from primary to secondary. The combination of magnetic coupling and transmission line propagation helps the transformer to achieve outstanding operating bandwidths (1:10000 or more). We can look at some RF-centric applications for transformers.

The balun

A balanced two-terminal impedance has neither of its terminals connected to ground, whereas an unbalanced impedance has one of its terminals connected to ground, as shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1. This simple-looking ungrounded/grounded pairing of windings results in a powerful resource for the RF designer. (Image: Mini-Circuits)

The balun transformer — a portmanteau word combining “balanced” and “unbalanced” — is used to transform circuit topology between those two arrangements. Its role is not to transform voltages but instead to transform a balanced impedance to an unbalanced one and vice versa; it has no “input” port and “output” port as it is used either way.

The balun is needed in both visible and less visible situations. Consider a dipole antenna, which is inherently balanced and not grounded, that is feeding a front-end preamplifier to boost the weak signals, and this amplifier is ground-referenced in its circuit. The balun would be used to effect the transformation. Further, with the right winding ratio, it can also transform the impedances. This ensures the dipole antenna “sees” and is matched to its nominal impedance (usually 75 ohms of 300 ohms), while the amplifier is fed by the impedance that matches its own (usually 50 ohms). In the end, everyone is satisfied.

Conversely, an unbalanced single-ended monopole (Marconi) antenna can be connected to a balanced amplifier front end using a balun that is “flipped” right to left.

Common-mode rejection

One of the unavoidable problems in a system is when an undesired signal or offset bias appears on the two signal leads and is common to both – hence the phrase “common mode” – while the desired information-bearing signal appears as the difference between the two signal leads (thus, differential mode). Extracting the differential signal from the common-mode signal can be a challenge, especially when the common-mode signal is large relative to the differential signal.

The problem can be resolved with a balun transformer. When two signals (V DI ) of equal magnitude but opposite polarity (a differential pair) are applied to the inputs of a dual amplifier, they are amplified and appear at the output as two signals of equal magnitude (V DO ) but opposite polarity, as seen in Figure 2. These two signals are combined in T1 (a 1:1 balun), and the balun output is a grounded, single-ended signal of magnitude 2 × V DO .

Figure 2. The balun combines the differential signal pair (V DI ) into a grounded signal (V DO ). (Image: Mini-Circuits)

However, when two signals (V CI ) of equal magnitude and same polarity (the common-mode signals) are applied to the inputs of a dual amplifier, they are amplified and appear at the output as two signals of equal magnitude (V CO ) and of the same polarity. These two outputs are combined in a balun (T1), where they cancel and result in a 0 V signal at the output of T1.

Figure 3. The balun also “forces” cancellation of the common-mode signal pair (V CI ) while not affecting the desired differential signal. (Image: Mini-Circuits)

In an actual circuit, both the unwanted common-mode and desired differential signals are applied to the input of the dual amplifier simultaneously, as they are not separable at the input as shown in Figure 3; if they were, there would be no problem. The balun effectively rejects the common-mode signal while combining the differential-mode signals. The actual circuit performance depends on how close to ideal the amplifiers and balun are, and while they are never perfect, they can be quite good and yield a common-mode rejection ratio of 60 dB to over 100 dB.

The final part looks at other uses for the RF transformer as well as some broader issues.

References

AN-20-002 Application Note on Transformers, Mini-Circuits

A Quick Guide to Mixer Topologies, Mini-Circuits

Turn Ratio of a Transformer: A Complete Guide to Voltage, Current, and Coil Calculations, Allelco

Marchand balun, Microwaves101

The Marchand Balun: Past and Ever Present, Scribd

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