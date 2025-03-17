Transformer delivers 3000 VDC isolation for Single-Pair Ethernet

The ZE2531 Isolation Transformer from Coilcraft is designed to provide galvanic isolation for Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) networks, supporting 10Base-T1L and Power over Data Line (PoDL) for transmitting both data and power over a single twisted pair cable.

The part is compliant with the IEEE 802.3cg standard. It works with 10Base-T1L common mode choke and power injection chokes as a complete solution for 10Base-T1L applications, including industrial automation, building automation, IoT, and others, where low-cost, long-range Ethernet is essential.

The transformer offers 3000 VDC, 2000 Vrms, one minute isolation (hipot) between windings and is AEC-Q200 qualified for automotive applications.