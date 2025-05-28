Transformer line provides regulated output across load, line, and temperature

Sumida announces the launch of its new CEP1311F Flyback Transformers, designed specifically for use with “no-opto” isolated flyback circuits, such as the Analog Devices LT8304-1 reference design. This innovative, isolated flyback transformer delivers exceptional high-voltage performance, making it ideal for use in industrial, automotive, medical, and telecommunications applications. The CEP1311F (13324-T083 to 13324-T087) transformers have single outputs, while the CEP1311F (13324-T196) provides dual isolated outputs.

This dual-output CEP1311F (13324-T196) flyback transformer is optimized for LT8304-1 applications. It enables isolated, no-opto flyback conversion with 110-volt outputs and 15-volt input. Custom configurations are also available.

The single-output CEP1311F (13324-T083 to 13324-T087) is available in five output voltages, ranging from 3.3 V to 400 V. Each maintains excellent regulation across load, line, and temperature variations.

The series is fully RoHS & REACH compliant, meeting stringent environmental standards. With an optimized SMD design measuring just 21 x 21 x 11.8 mm, these transformers ensure efficient performance in space-constrained environments. Designed for reliability, each features a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to 125°C. In addition, a high 1500Vrms Hi-Pot rating provides robust electrical isolation for enhanced safety. The transformers also boast a Moisture Sensitivity Level (MSL) of 1 for unlimited floor life under standard environmental conditions.

The new flyback transformers are well-suited for high-voltage power supply applications across multiple industries. In the industrial and telecom sectors, they ensure reliable power solutions for communication and automation systems. For automotive applications, they can support critical vehicle electronics by delivering stable voltage conversion. In the medical field, the transformer can contribute to safe and efficient power management in sensitive devices.