Transformers address aerospace applications

Vanguard Electronics is launching a new line of space-saving power converters, the Auto Transformer Rectifier Unit, or ATRU series. The line ranges from units with 2 kW to 10 kW power ratings and includes the TRU-12-2, TRU-12-5, TRU-18-5, TRU-18-10, TRU-30-5, and TRU-30-10 models.

Ideal for military applications and avionics where space and weight are at a premium, the Vanguard Electronics ATRU series of increased efficiency transformers was created to achieve size and weight reductions while maintaining an efficiency rating of above 95% and low harmonic distortion (<3%) throughout the design. Individual ATRU models operate at 12, 18, and 30 pulses. Each is designed to operate in extreme environments, capable of being stored in temperatures between -60° Celsius and +135° Celsius while operating in temperatures between -55° Celsius to +130° Celsius.

Common applications include naval electronics, airborne electronics, military and commercial aircraft, avionic flight controls, and radar and sensor mechanisms.

