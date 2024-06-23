Transistors enhance efficiency and cut power losses

Infineon Technologies AG has introduced the CoolGaN™ Transistor 700 V G4 product family, engineered for efficient power conversion up to 700 V. These transistors provide a 20 percent improvement in input and output figures-of-merit over other GaN products, resulting in higher efficiency, reduced power losses, and cost-effective solutions. Their advanced electrical characteristics and packaging ensure optimal performance for applications including consumer chargers, notebook adapters, data center power supplies, renewable energy inverters, and battery storage.

The series includes 13 devices with a voltage rating of 700 V and on-resistance ranging from 20 mΩ to 315 mΩ. With a wide range of specifications and industry-standard package options like PDFN, TOLL, and TOLT, these transistors allow for customized selections to meet specific application requirements. This flexibility enables optimized electrical and thermal system performance for cost-effective solutions.

Key features include fast turn-on and turn-off speeds with minimal switching losses, supporting power systems from 20 W to 25,000 W. Additionally, the 700 V E-mode with a transient voltage of 850 V increases system reliability by providing greater robustness against voltage peaks and anomalies.

The CoolGaN Transistor 700 V G4 products in TOLL, PDFN 5×6, and 8×8 packages are currently available. More R DS(on) options and the TOLT package will be released later this year.

