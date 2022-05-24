Infineon’s WLC1115 is a highly integrated, Qi-compliant, and fully configurable 15 W transmitter controller IC for wireless charging solutions. It includes a USB-PD/PPS sink, DC/DC controller, gate drivers for DC/DC, a full-bridge inverter, sensing peripherals, and configurable flash memory. WLC1115 supports a wide input voltage range from 4.5 V to 24 V, multipath voltage- and current-based ASK demodulation. Additionally, the controller features an integrated, programmable, high-side current-sense amplifier and adaptive Foreign Object Detection (FOD) via Q-factor, resonant frequency, and power loss. It also includes comprehensive protection features for UVLO, OVP, OCP, and OTP that are programmable.
Transmitter controller IC, companion reference design for wireless charging
The wireless charging market has been increasingly growing over the last years, with more and more applications applying this capability to make use of the offered benefits. To help designers overcome the challenges of modern wireless power transfer and serve key application requirements, Infineon Technologies AG launched the WLC1115 transmitter controller ICs: the first product of the new WLC family of controllers for inductive wireless charging. WLC1115 comes along with a Qi v1.3.2 certified MP A11 power transmitter reference solution, targeting various applications, including smartphones, smart speakers, docking stations, monitor stands, as well as industrial or healthcare accessories.
The WLC1115-based Extended Power Profile (EPP) transmitter solution using OPTIGA Trust Charge meets the authentication requirements as specified in the Qi v1.3.2 standard. Combined with Infineon’s comprehensive offering for USB-C chargers and broad MOSFET portfolio, the WLC1115 solution offers a complete product package that can help meet stringent regulatory and compliance requirements. Moreover, it is accompanied by software tools that support Qi v1.3.2 and proprietary charging protocols.
The Infineon WLC1115 transmitter controller ICs are available now.