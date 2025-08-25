Trends redefining electronics: A podcast conversation

I recently joined my colleague Jim Anderton, Director of Content at engineering.com, on the Industry Insights & Trends podcast edition to share my impressions of the new opportunities and challenges defining 21st entry electrical engineering.

To that end, we covered a lot — from data centers, wide-bandgap semiconductors, AI, quantum computing, and sustainable design. But, honestly, we only scratched the surface.

The old days of staying in your lane are gone. You can’t just be the “signal person” or the “power person” anymore. Devices are now software-defined, and thermal management has jumped from simple heat sinks to liquid cooling. As I told Jim, many of today’s computers are really just “space heaters that happen to be computers.”

AI makes this even more interesting. It’s creating massive power and thermal problems while also offering solutions, from predictive maintenance to intelligent cooling. We also talked about “virtual engineers” — AI agents that could be your sidekick that takes on the “busy work,’ allowing you to use your unique skillset to focus on innovation design.

Hardware and software are converging, sustainability is now non-negotiable, and the opportunities ahead are enormous. If you want a glimpse of where electronics is headed, this episode is worth a listen.

Stay tuned as I’ll be posting more podcasts from my colleagues at engineering.com in the near future.