1 Watt SIP or SMD converter

Traco Power announces their TRI 1 (SIP-8) and TRI 1SM (SMD-14) families of 1-watt high isolation and regulated DC/DC converters for industrial, transportation, and instrumentation applications. Both SIP and SMD families feature:

TRI 1 (SIP-8 models) offer 5 / 12 / 15V outputs

TRI 1SM (SMD-14 models) offer 5 / 12 / ±12 / 15 / ±15V outputs -40 to +85° ambient full-load operation (without de-rating)

Reinforced I/O isolation of 3000 VAC (480VAC working voltage)

Ultra-high isolation peak voltage 8000 VDC (1s)

Over-voltage continuous short circuit protection with auto-recovery

High-efficiency operation up to 84%

IEC/EN/UL/CB 62368-1 safety approvals

TRI 1 and TRI 1SM models are in stock and available through TRACO POWER’s global distribution network.