1 Watt SIP or SMD converter

Traco Power announces their TRI 1 (SIP-8) and TRI 1SM (SMD-14) families of 1-watt high isolation and regulated DC/DC converters for industrial, transportation, and instrumentation applications. Both SIP and SMD families feature:

  • TRI 1 (SIP-8 models) offer 5 / 12 / 15V outputs
  • TRI 1SM (SMD-14 models) offer 5 / 12 / ±12 / 15 / ±15V outputs -40 to +85° ambient full-load operation (without de-rating)
  • Reinforced I/O isolation of 3000 VAC (480VAC working voltage)
  • Ultra-high isolation peak voltage 8000 VDC (1s)
  • Over-voltage continuous short circuit protection with auto-recovery
  • High-efficiency operation up to 84%
  • IEC/EN/UL/CB 62368-1 safety approvals

TRI 1 and TRI 1SM models are in stock and available through TRACO POWER’s global distribution network.

