Triple-output dc/dc supply sits in single 5×5-mm package

Empower Semiconductor announced the EP70xx family of power management ICs that the company maintains will provide significant energy savings in data centers with the single biggest point-of-load power performance disruption in over a decade.

With its revolutionary product platform, the EP70xx, Empower has achieved the total integration of a triple output DC/DC power supply with no external components into a single tiny 5mm x 5mm package, attaining up to 10x higher current density, 3x tighter accuracy during transients, and 1000x faster dynamic voltage scaling than leading competitors.

Empower Semi’s patented digitally configurable hardware platform has simplified the adoption of DC/DC converters for designers. With a single footprint, no external components, extensive programmability, a wide range of current and output configurations, power designers can proliferate the EP70xx across nearly all designs and platforms. By having multiple entire power supplies in a single IC package, the usual concerns of component variation and sourcing, synchronization and stability are all either eliminated or reduced significantly.

The EP70xx family displays peak efficiencies of up to 91% with a nearly flat efficiency curve up through 10A of output current due to its unique architecture. The devices showcase 1,000x faster dynamic voltage scaling than competing products, enabling fast and lossless processor state changes that can save 30% or more of processor power.

EP70xx family comes to market with eight initial products: four triples, two duals and two singles. Outputs are available from 1A to 10A in a 5x5mm or 4x4mm package with a 0.75mm profile, which is 3-5x thinner than traditional integrated power modules and inductors. The products achieve a level of density and simplicity so high that they are also available in bumped die form for co-packaging with digital ICs, enabling full power management integration into the SoC.

Product samples, demo boards, and reference designs of the EP70xx family with input voltages varying from 2.5V to 16V are available immediately to qualified customers. Production volumes planned for Q4 2020.