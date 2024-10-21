Tryout: Uni-T UTG962E Function/Arbitrary Waveform Generator

This waveform generator is small enough to fit on any bench and packs many useful features so long as you operate it from the physical or virtual front panel. The software, however, needs work.

Walking the exhibit floor at IMS 2024, I passed by the Uni-Trend (Uni-T) booth where the UTG962E Function/Arbitrary Waveform Generator caught my eye. It’s available in two variants, 30 MHz ($148) and 60 MHz ($182) and it packs a wide selection of functions into a surprisingly small package. Given its low price, I convinced management to approve the purchase of a review unit. After this tryout, we’ll void the warranty by opening the case for a teardown. That’s a story for another day.

Measuring 172 mm wide × 95 mm high × 25 mm deep and providing two channels, the UTG962E packs many useful features you need to evaluate audio and low-frequency RF circuits and components. Ordering the UTG962E was easy over the company website with the unit arriving in about five days. We also ordered a UTD2202CEX+, a two-channel, 200 MHz oscilloscope. We’ll look at that in a separate tryout.

Figure 1 shows the two BNC cables and AC mains power adapter that ship with the UTG962E. The power adapter has a USB-A power port. Thus, you can use any USB power adapter that can provide 5 V, 2 A. The power adapter comes with two interchangeable AC mains wall adapters, one for U.S. 115 V and one for Europe 230 V. A USB-to barrel-connector cable completes the set. I’d like to see a USB-C Power Delivery port instead of the barrel connector. That would make it easy to use any compatible cable if you need a spare.

Figure 2 shows the front panel. The left side of the case holds the power connector, a USB-B connector for data, and the power switch. The right side holds the two outputs and the sync, all BNC connectors.

Basic operation

When operating the waveform generator, use the Wave button to select the output waveform: sine, square, pulse, ramp, Arb, noise, and DC. The Mode button lets you set the parameters such as frequency, amplitude, phase, modulation type, and modulation depth. Modulation types include AM, FM, PM phase-shift keying (PSK), line frequency sweep, and log frequency sweep. You can set select the options through the soft keys under the screen and set parameters using the knob and arrow buttons to navigate among them. You can also type in values with the numeric keys. The Utility key lets you set overall parameters such as output impedance (high or 50 Ω), and amplitude limit. Use the CH1 and CH2 buttons to activate the outputs.

I started by setting a 10 MHz, 2 V P-P sine wave and later added AM with 75% depth. The waveform shown under CH2 is the selected waveform for CH1. How do you know? The CH1 box is highlighted. It’s a little confusing but you quickly get used to it.

After getting used to the controls, I enabled CH2. Using the phase setting, I set CH2’s output to 10 MHz at 90° thereby creating a quadrature pair. Figure 3 shows the CH2 settings on the display with the 90° phase shift while Figure 4 shows the quadrature pair.

Sweep mode

Having a frequency sweep lets you characterize the frequency response of passive and active components and systems. Setting a linear sine wave swept from 50 kHz to 10 MHz and later from 10 MHz to 50 MHz showed how the signal amplitude dropped with increasing frequency due to losses in the cables.

The video below shows amplitude changes using a 50 Ω BNC-to-BNC cable, then using a cable with alligator clips at one end connected to a banana-post-to-BNC adapter. As expected, the BNC-to-BNC produced less amplitude drop as frequency increases.

Using the alligator clips not only produced greater amplitude drop at higher frequencies, but also an amplitude rise that preceded the drop. That’s due to resonance, probably caused by stray capacitance or inductance. Connecting the alligator-clip end to the function generator as opposed to the oscilloscope made a significant difference. The last segment in the video shows the signal in the frequency domain, including some aliasing.