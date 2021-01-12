Fast-recovery diodes feature up to 1 kV reverse voltage

The RS2x family of 2A-rated fast recovery rectifiers are available with reverse voltage ratings of 200 V and 1 KV, each available in either SOD-128 or Thin SMA package. These two surface-mount packages align with standard pc-board solder pads facilitating interchangeability, with the Thin SMA offering a lower profile and the SOD-128 improved thermal dissipation.

“The RS2x Family offers industry leading forward voltage drop, switching speed, low profile and industry standard thermally-efficient packaging,” said Vice President, TSC Products, Sam Wang. “The combination of medium (200 V) and high (1 kV) ratings and identical performance in a pair of compatible packages enables design efficiency and manufacturing flexibility.”

The RB2x family provides a number of beneficial features:

•Fast Switching and Reverse Recovery Times – Increases efficiency in a wide range of power electronics designs from medium voltage to high voltage applications, lowers EMI and RFI and simplifies snubber and filtering design.

• Lowest Forward Voltage Drop – Industry-leading maximum V f (1.06 V @ T j =25°C, V r =1,000 V / 1.01 V @ T j =25°C, V r +200 V) improves efficiency and thermal performance.

• AEC-Q Automotive Qualified Versions – All parts in the family meet stringent automotive reliability and performance criteria – Production Part Approval Process (PPAP) documentation is available.

• Global Materials Compliance – RoHS compliant, halogen-free (per IEC-61249-2-21), WEEE, REACH,

California Prop. 65, JESD-201 Class 2 Whisker Test and others.

• Small Surface Mount Packages – Ideal for automated placement. Low profile packaging with standard footprint for Thin SMA and thermally efficient SOD-128 packages

Rectification, blocking and freewheeling uses for the RxBS Family include enclosed and open frame power supplies and power electronic conversion systems used in automotive, industrial, telecom-datacom-networking systems, LED lighting, battery charging systems, UPS and inverters.

Design resources include comprehensive datasheets (and spice models for each component in the series. Price: $0.0852 in OEM Quantities Lead Time: Samples: in-stock (Digi-Key and Mouser); Production quantities: 8 weeks, ARO.