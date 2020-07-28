LED drivers target automotive apps with wide programmable frequency operation, spread-spectrum clock

The TS19501 single-channel, dimmable LED driver targeting high-brightness automotive applications is well suited for virtually every automotive LED application: high and low beam headlights; daytime running lights; turn indicators; position indicator lights; fog lights; ATV and four-wheel drive high-brightness lamps. The IC is also offered in a version ideal for a wide range of non-automotive DC-input LED lighting applications.

The TS19501 offers designers a number of benefits and improvements over competing devices:

4.2–42-V input voltage. One device handles many applications

Wide Operating Temperature. -40 to +125°C

Low-side current sensing. Better performance over a wide range of external conditions

Spread spectrum clock. Lowers EMI/RFI and facilitates regulatory compliance

Supports multiple topologies. One device for boost, buck-boost and SEPIC topologies

Supports multiple operating modes. One device for DCM, BCM or CCM

PWM and analog dimming. Works with microcontroller or analog circuits

70 kHz to 700 kHz adjustable frequency. No compromise in selecting frequency

MSOP-10EP package. Smaller package with fewer leads and external components

“The lighting market including automotive lighting is moving toward replacing halogen and incandescent lighting with high efficiency LEDs,” reported Sam Wang, Vice President, TSC Products. “The need for highly integrated LED drivers which save assembly time and cost and afford designers maximum design flexibility is critical as electrification of transportation continues.”

The TS19501, while not the first driver to address this growing market, does provide designers with more flexibility, lower pin count and typically lower external parts count than competing devices. Design resources include an online video, 44-page designers guide and designer worksheet.

Price (OEM Quantities): AEC-Q100 version – $2.98 / General Purpose version – $1.99

Lead Time: Samples in-stock (Digi-Key and Mouser)

TSC America, Inc., 3040 Saturn Street, suite 200, Brea, California 92821, 657-258-0800, sales@tscus.com, https://www.taiwansemi.com