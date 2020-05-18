PoL converters cover 6~36-V input range

TRACO Power’s new TSR 1E non-isolated / point-of-load DC/DC converters consist of the two most common input /output combinations and are specifically designed to offer a low-cost solution while maintaining a high-quality standard.

The two cost-optimized models are the TSR 1-2433E (6~36Vin / 3.3 Vout @1A) and the TSR 1-2405E (7~36Vin / 5Vout @ 1A). The cost-optimized design maintains high quality standards with: high efficiency up to 92%; full load operation up to 60°C; and an MTBF of 1million hour supported by a 3 year warranty. The wide input range make these ideal for both 12V and 24V bus applications and specifically designed for the common 5VDC & 3.3VDC output requirements where cost is a critical concern without sacrificing performance. The standard SIP-3 package makes them ideal drop-in replacements for less efficient LMxx linear regulators. With a 1 Amp output current and standard features such as low standby current, precise regulation and protection against short circuit, overvoltage and overload make the TSR 1E family ideal for Industrial, Test & Measurement and IT applications.

Products are in stock and available through distributors around the globe with manufacturing lead times of 12-14 weeks.