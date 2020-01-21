TVS components provide circuit protection for remote transmission lines

Protek Devices has introduced a family of high-powered transient voltage suppressor components for circuit protection in DC, AC and remote transmission line applications. The family of TVS components consists of eight devices with varying ranges of volts.

These TVS components are high-current capable and offer a good clamping voltage. Other features include a glass passivated junction and a bidirectional configuration. In addition, the TVS components provide a low slope resistance and a repetition rate (duty cycle) of 0.01 percent. They offer very low capacitance of 5 pf. The modules are all hazardous substance free and are compliant with RoHS (exemption #7).

The circuit protection components have typical trigger voltages ranging from 1100.0 to 1300.0 volts. Their maximum current ratings are 1.0 KA, 2.5 KA, 5 KA, and 10 KA, at 8/20 microseconds. The typical clamping voltage ranges from 1000.0 to 1300.0.

The devices and their AC or DC volts are: the PHCR660-1.0 and 440.0 VAC or 620.0 VDC; the PHCR880-1.0 and 660.0 VAC or 880.0 VDC; the PHCR660-2.5 and 440.0 VAC or 620.0 VDC; the PHCR880-2.5 and 660.0 VAC or 880.0 VDC; the PHCR660-5 and 440.0 VAC or 620.0 VDC; the PHCR880-5 and 660.0 VAC or 880.0 VDC; the PHCR660-10 and 440.0 VAC or 620.0 VDC; and finally the PHCR880-10 and 660.0 VAC or 880.0 VDC.

ProTek Devices’ PHCR series of high-powered TVS components are epoxy encapsulated devices. They offer high temperature soldering of 260 degrees Celsius / 10 seconds at the terminals. They also have a flammability rating of UL 94V-0. The operating temperature is 85 degrees Celsius and the storage temperature range is -55 to 150 degrees Celsius.

The base part number is PHCRxxx-xx and ordering information consists of a logo, date code and part number. Pricing information and purchasing details can be obtained by contacting any authorized worldwide distributor, representative, or directly with ProTek Devices.