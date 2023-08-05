TVS components provide circuit protection for EVs and HEVs

Inelco Hunter has announced the availability of two new Inelco Hunter has announced the availability of two new ProTek Devices TVS Components. They are designed for circuit protection across a variety of electric and hybrid vehicle systems including charging systems and automotive electronic control units (ECUs).

The 7,000 Watt PAM7KSMDJ24CAP is suited for circuit protection across the belt starter (BSG) generator circuit, the integrated starter generator (ISG) circuit, and hybrid electric vehicles at large. The 11,000 Watt PAM11KLD8S24CAP is ideal for delivering circuit protection in automotive ECUs.

Both components provide a competitive, very low maximum clamping voltage (28V and 26V respectively) and both feature a quality, low-weight construction. The PAM7KSMDJ24CAP is provided in a molded JEDEC DO-214AB package with an approximate weight of just 0.248g. The PAM11KLD8S24CAP is provided in a DO-218AB package with an approximate weight of only 2.985g.

Both TVS components have a flammability rating of UL 94V-0. They also meet AEC-Q101 standards qualification. Both components allow bidirectional configuration and are RoHS and REACH compliant.

The PAM7KSMDJ24CAP mechanical characteristics include lead-free pure-tin plating (annealed) and a solder reflow temperature of (pure-tin – Sn, 100) 260-270 degrees Celsius. The terminal is solderable per MIL-STD-750, method 2026. The PAM7KSMDJ24CAP is provided on 16mm tape and reel, per EIA standard 481, in minimum quantities of 3,000.

The PAM11KLD8S24CAP terminals have matte tin-plated leads that are solderable per standards J-STD-002 and JESD 22-B102. For polarity the heatsink is anode. The PAM11KLD8S24CAP has a solder reflow temperature of 260 degrees Celsius for 10 seconds at the terminals. It is offered on 24mm tape and reel, per EIA standard 481, in minimum quantities of 750.