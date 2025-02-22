TVS device handles 300 V peak transients in DO-218AB Package

Taiwan Semiconductor introduces its new SUPER CLAMP Snapback TVS device series. These TVS diodes feature snapback characteristics with a 1.0 to 1.05 clamping ratio between the designated breakdown voltage and clamping voltage. The lower clamping voltage of the optimized snapback TVS protects the circuit at a higher peak pulse current than conventional TVS diodes, allowing designers to use lower-working-voltage and more cost-effective components while maintaining design margins.

The 24V LTD7524CAH launches the SUPER CLAMP snapback TVS series. Additional SMB and SMC AEC-Q-qualified devices with reduced power ratings will follow in Q2/2025. The 24V snapback TVS device delivers a peak power rating of 7700W and clamps repetitive (10/1000µs) transients up to 300V peak, approximately double the capability of comparable standard TVSs.

The DO-218AB-packaged SUPER CLAMP diodes operate from -55C to 175C and meet AEC-Q101 automotive qualification and ISO7637 standards. Applications include hybrid electric vehicle 48V buses, battery management systems and chargers, alternators, lighting protection, telecom/datacom/networking 36–72-volt rails, EMP protection systems, industrial process controls, and avionics.

SUPER CLAMP snapback TVS diodes can combine with conventional TVS diodes in series, enabling different working voltages while maintaining high peak surge current and protection capabilities. Their bidirectional design suits both DC and AC applications.

The SUPER CLAMP advanced snapback TVS devices help reduce system bus transient voltage stress compared to conventional TVS devices, while their protection characteristics can help minimize overdesign and reduce system costs.

A live SUPER CLAMP snapback TVS demo will be featured at APEC 2025, Booth 644.)