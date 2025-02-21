TVS diodes feature 24 V and 27 V standoff options in SOT-23 and DFN1010 packages

ROHM Semiconductor announced new bidirectional TVS (ESD protection) diodes compatible with CAN FD (CAN with Flexible Data rate) high-speed in-vehicle communication. Such protocols are seeing an increased demand in line with the ongoing advancement in autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). CAN FD is a crucial communication technology for safe, real-time data transmission between ECUs (Electronic Control Units) in vehicles. The new products achieve high-quality in-vehicle transmission by protecting electronic devices such as ECUs from surges and electrostatic discharge (ESD), while maintaining signal integrity in high-speed communication systems such as CAN FD.

The rapid evolution of autonomous driving technology and ADAS is boosting the demand for faster, more reliable automotive communication. Autonomous driving in particular requires quick and accurate processing of vast amounts of data from sensors such as cameras, LiDAR and radar, leading to the adoption of CAN FD that enables faster, higher capacity data transfer compared to traditional CAN used in automotive communication.

At the same time, to achieve high-speed in-vehicle communication, it is necessary to ensure stable transmission even under harsh environments. This has led to a growing demand for protection components that offer low terminal capacitance, along with superior surge current rating and clamping voltage performance. As a result, the market for TVS diodes for automotive communication is expected to continue to grow in the future.

To meet market needs, ROHM developed the ESDCANxx series that combines low terminal capacitance with excellent surge tolerance. Two package types are available: SOT-23 (2.9mm × 2.4mm) and DFN1010 (1.0mm × 1.0mm), both supporting standoff voltages (VRWM) of 24V and 27V. The SOT-23 package includes four models: 24V ESDCAN24HPY / ESDCAN24HXY and 27V ESDCAN27HPY / ESDCAN27HXY. Similarly, the DFN1010 package is also offered in four models: 24V ESDCAN24YPA / ESDCAN24YXA and 27V ESDCAN27YPA / ESDCAN27YXA, totaling eight products in the lineup.

The new products feature an optimized element structure that reduces terminal capacitance to a maximum of 3.5pF, preventing signal degradation during high-speed communication. High surge tolerance is also achieved, significantly improving the protection of electronic devices in automotive environments. For example, the 27V products of the DFN1010 package delivers approximately 3.2 times higher surge current rating and 16% lower clamping voltage compared to standard CAN FD-compatible products. This effectively safeguards expensive surge-sensitive electronic devices such as in-vehicle ECUs, ensuring high reliability even under harsh automotive environments. Going forward, ROHM will continue to develop products that support even faster in-vehicle communication in autonomous driving and communication environments, contributing to realizing a safer, more advanced mobility society.