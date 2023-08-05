TVS diodes protect automotive circuits and systems

Littelfuse, Inc. announced the release of its new SZSMF4L 400 W TVS Diode Series. As automotive electronics continue increasing in volume and sophistication, all these components require protection from high voltage, high energy transients.

The SZSMF4L TVS Diodes protect these sensitive systems with fast response time, low Zener impedance, high surge handling, and excellent clamping capabilities. Its low leakage current is also ideal for protecting sensors. Due to its small size, it is suitable for most automotive applications, especially vehicle electrification.

The SZSMF4L Series is ideally suited for a range of automotive electronics applications, including EV powertrain, On Board Charging (OBC), Battery Management System (BMS), EV Inverter, Power Distribution Unit (PDU), Domain Controller, Zone Controller, Body Control Module, and Low leakage current required for sensor protection.

The SZSMF4L Series SMD TVS Diodes offer the following key features and benefits: Compact SOD-123FL package compatible with automated PCB assembly processes; Uses ~40% less printed circuit board space than previously available components; Working peak reverse voltage range: Uni-directional (5 to 78 V) and bi-directional (10 to 78 V); Low Leakage Current performance; High operating temperature: up to 175°C.

The SZSMF4L Series SMD TVS Diodes are available in tape and reel packages of 1500 and 5000. Place sample requests through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide.