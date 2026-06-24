TVS diodes provide ±30 kV ESD protection

Bourns has introduced the CDSOD323-TxxSC-Q Series, an automotive-grade bidirectional TVS diode family for single-line protection against ESD and surge events in space-constrained designs. Offered in a compact SOD-323 surface-mount package, the series provides up to ±30 kV ESD protection, 400 W peak pulse power on an 8/20 µs waveform and AEC-Q101 compliance, helping designers meet interface immunity requirements while reducing component count and board space. The devices target notebooks, smartphones, handheld electronics, digital cameras and automotive electronics, and are supplied in 3,000-piece tape-and-reel packaging for automated assembly.