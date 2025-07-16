TVS diodes use foldback technology to cut clamping voltage

Littelfuse, Inc. announced the launch of the 5.0SMDJ-FB TVS Diode Series, a 5000 W surface-mount solution in a DO-214AB package engineered to protect sensitive DC power lines from overvoltage transients.

The new series incorporates foldback technology, which delivers up to 15% lower clamping voltage (VC) compared to traditional solutions, while maintaining Breakdown Voltage (VBR) above the Reverse Standoff Voltage (VR). This key differentiator ensures reliable protection for increasingly sensitive downstream components—especially next-generation DC/DC converters—without compromising system integrity.

Key features and benefits of the 5.0SMDJ-FB Series include: Foldback technology for lower clamping voltage, improving protection against electrical fast transients (EFT), electrostatic discharge (ESD), and other overvoltage conditions; Breakdown Voltage (VBR) is always greater than Reverse Standoff Voltage (VR)—ideal for maintaining DC power line stability; 5000 W peak pulse power rating, enabling robust protection in harsh electrical environments; Drop-in replacement to legacy 5.0SMDJ Series with the same compact DO-214AB (SMC) footprint.

These devices protect DC power lines across a variety of demanding applications, including: Power over Ethernet (PoE) systems; AI and data center servers; ICT equipment power supplies; Industrial DC power distribution.

As system designs evolve to include higher-performance and more compact DC/DC converters, the risk of transient-induced failures increases. The 5.0SMDJ-FB Series gives design engineers a solution that combines compact footprint, ease of integration, and advanced protection performance to meet those demands.



The 5.0SMDJ-FB TVS Diodes are available in tape and reel format in quantites of 3,000. Sample requests are accepted through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldewide.