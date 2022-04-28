TVS packs handle USB Type-C and HDMI apps

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited announced the release of AOZ8S204BL2 and ­AOZ8S205BL2 a 2-in-1 transient voltage suppressor (TVS) for super high-speed line protection using the latest Super Low Cap TVS platform and advanced packaging. These new devices are ideal for USB Type-C and HDMI applications such as notebooks, desktop PC, game consoles, and 4K & 8K TVs.

With such ultra-low capacitance of 0.15pF and 0.075pF, AOZ8S204BL2 and AOZ8S205BL2 are optimized for super high-speed line protection including but not limited to USB4.0, Thunderbolt 4.0, HDMI2.1 and avoiding the transmission error by minimizing the capacitance effect. AOZ8S204BL2 and ­ AOZ8S205BL2 are two-channel devices (2-in-1) housed in a 0.63×0.33mm leadless Surface-Mounted Device (SMD) and perfectly suited to fit the small footprint requirement of a USB Type-C connector.

Two-in-1 with ultra-low capacitance device provides the best solution for an ideal pin-out for differential signal, space-saving of super high-speed interface application, and reduces the part counts on circuit board. We believe this new approach (2-in-1 with ultra-low capacitance device) benefits customers to accomplish the best design and logistics management.

The AOZ8S204BL2-03, AOZ8S204BL2-05, AOZ8S205BL2-03, and AOZ8S205BL2-05 are immediately available in production quantities with a lead time of 20 weeks. The unit price for 1,000 pieces is $0.114 for AOZ8S204BL2-03 and AOZ8S204BL2-05 and $0.135 for AOZ8S205BL2-03 and AOZ8S205BL2-05.