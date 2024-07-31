Tweeters offer wide range of options for high-frequency output

CUI Devices’ Audio Group announced the addition of tweeters to its speakers product portfolio. Ideal for high-frequency sound output, the CTW family of tweeters features resonant frequencies from 1300 up to 1700 Hz, frequency response up to 20,000 Hz, and sound pressure levels from 81 up to 89 dB measured at 1 meter and 1 W.

Housed in frame sizes from 30.5 x 30.5 mm up to 58.8 x 58.8 mm with profiles from 13.5 up to 24 mm, the tweeter models offer oval, rectangular, or round frame shapes, solder eyelet mounting, and ferrite or neodymium magnet types. These tweeters also carry nominal inputs of 10 or 20 W, impedance ratings of 4, 6, or 8 ohms, and paper, polyester, or silk cone-type options.

The CTW models are available immediately with prices starting at $5.55 per unit at 80 pieces through distribution.