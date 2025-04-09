Two-channel protection in 3-Pin DFN1006L(D)-3 package

Nexperia announced a new portfolio of high signal integrity, bidirectional electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection diodes in innovative flip-chip land-grid-array (FC-LGA) packaging. This new package technology is optimized for protecting and filtering high-speed data communication links, which are increasingly used in modern cars. Applications like in-vehicle camera video-links, multi-gigabit automotive Ethernet networks as well as infotainment interfaces like USBx, HDMIx, and PCIex, can be protected against potentially damaging ESD events.

Flip-chip packages have minimal parasitic components – they come without bond wires or copper lead frames, resulting in high performance and excellent signal integrity. Nexperia’s new 2- and 3-pin FC-LGA diodes have ultra-low capacitance (<0.25 pF) and insertion loss (-3 dB at 14.6 GHz) – features that are key for use in high data rate applications. Both flip-chip packages, the 2-pin DFN1006L(D)-2 and the 3-pin DFN1006L(D)-3, share the same footprint as their standard counterparts, ensuring drop-in compatibility. They offer up to 6 GHz bandwidth improvement compared to conventional DFN technologies. Moreover, the 3-pin devices’ ability to protect two channels and offer capacitance matching saves more space while further improving circuit performance and stability.

Apart from offering best-in-class signal integrity, this family of diodes also comes with the industry’s widest range of reverse working voltages (V rwm ), including 5 V, 18 V, 24 V, and 30 V options. Higher voltage devices provide the additional advantage of flexible board placement for protecting multiple devices connected at various points along a link. With products like the PESD5V0H1BLG-Q in DFN1006LD-2 and PESD5V0H2BFG-Q in DFN1006LD-3 packaging, Nexperia is the only supplier to offer ESD protection diodes in flip-chip packaging with side-wettable flanks (SWF). This enables the use of automated optical inspection (AOI) of solder joints to ensure that they meet the exacting quality requirements of the automotive industry, where safety is paramount.

The first three 5 V Flip-Chip diodes are in mass production. Six products with 18 V, 24 V, and 30 V are sampling and will be available in mass production in Q2 2025.