Two-rail multiphase power controller meets Intel IMVP 8, 9, 9.1, and 9.2 specs

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited announced the release of the AOZ71026QI, a 2 rail, 6 phase controller for notebook Vcore power delivery. The new device features the world’s lowest quiescent power for a multiphase controller designed to meet Intel IMVP 8, 9, 9.1, and 9.2 specifications. Combined with AOS’s benchmark DrMOS power stages, the AOZ71026 provides a complete power solution for Intel Alder Lake and Raptor Lake Notebook platforms.

AOS’s Hybrid Digital approach enables the best of both worlds: the flexibility/tunability of a digital solution and the low quiescent power of an analog solution. This unique approach enables low quiescent power consumption in all power states as defined by the Intel IMVP 9.1 platform specification to maximize battery life. At the same time, customer or application-specific tuning or configuration settings can be programmed into the parts register settings via a SMBus digital interface. This minimizes system components and eliminates manual solder re-work during the development phase. Programmability can be done either by AOS GUI or customized ECS into the controller’s built-in RAM. The controller also provides MTP to store register settings once the configuration is finalized.

The AOZ71026 provides two output rails in flexible 4/3/2/1 and 2/1 phase configurations. An SVID interface supports three separate SVID domains: Up to 4 phases for the core voltage domain (IA) and 2 phases for the graphics voltage domain (GT), as well as the PSYS domain’s reporting functions. The new device offers a novel AOS Advanced Transient Modulation (A2TM). It combines an advanced variable frequency hysteretic peak current mode control with a proprietary phase current sensing scheme for fast transient response and optimal current balance for both transient and DC loads. The control loop enhances light-load efficiency by seamlessly entering DCM mode of operation.

The AOZ71026QI provides complete protection and warning functions, including UVP, OVP, OCP, and OTP. Fault protection behavior can be easily programmed through SMBus. AOZ71026QI also offers real-time telemetry information via SMBus for VIN, VOUT, temperature, output currents, power states, as well as PSYS / VSYS / IAUX pins reporting via SMBus.

Technical Highlights

Dual output rails up to 4 + 2 phases

Digital & analog hybrid controller with SMBus programmability and industry lowest power consumption

SVID Interface to CPU compliant with IMVP8, 9, and 9.1 /9.2 specifications Support Fast V-Mode (FVM) to protect CPU

Low quiescent current: 3.42 mA at PS0 for 3 + 2 configuration ADL-P 28W SKU

FCCM/FCCM2 pins to lower power loss in power saving mode for notebook applications

Supports multi-sourced industry-standard DrMOS or driver + MOSFET power stages

User-friendly GUI for compensation and configurations with minimal external RC components

ECS programmability for configurations with Built-in MTP and RAM

AOS Advanced Transient Modulator (A 2 TM) control scheme: Variable frequency hysteretic peak current mode control ensures fast transient response and Dynamic phase current balance

The AOZ71026QI is immediately available in production quantities with a lead-time of 12-16 weeks. The unit price for AOZ71026QI starts at $1.95 in 1,000-piece quantities.