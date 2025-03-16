Two-stage buck regulator supports 0.35. V – 0.85 V output range

pSemi announced a breakthrough in multi-level buck regulator technology that promises to revolutionize the mobile battery charging industry. The multi-level technology is capable of high efficiency and fast battery charging in a low profile (<1mm) application. The converter operates over a wide range of input from 4.5V to 18V covering USB and wireless charging standards.

In general, 4-level buck mode is enabled for higher input voltages, and 3-level buck mode for mid-to-low input voltages. Additionally, the device can be operated in fixed ratio, capacitor divider mode with divider ratios 2 and 3 when the input voltage is a programmable power source (PPS). Current delivery is up to 6A per device, with the option to parallel devices to achieve faster charging times, in all operation modes using a 1 mm height inductor. This allows the system to achieve equivalent power delivery and faster battery charge times regardless of the type of USB_PD (Power Delivery), PPS, or Qi wireless charging source.

pSemi will be showcasing these new breakthroughs during the 2025 Applied Power Electronics Conference(APEC) on March 16-20, 2025, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta at Murata Electronics’ Exhibit(booth #915). Laurence McGarry, director product line manager, pSemi, will also present more details regarding the world’s first 4-level buck converter during a presentation at APEC on March 18, 2025, from 3:45 p.m. ET – 4:15 p.m. ET in Expo Theatre 4.

In addition to these multi-level demonstrations, pSemi has also announced the PE24111, 3.3Vin, two-stage regulator capable of supplying up to 20A, and the PE25213 divide by 2 and 3 capacitor divider ahead of the APEC Conference.

The PE24111 expands pSemi’s portfolio of two-stage buck regulators that target applications requiring high efficiency in low-profile form-factor (<1.2mm) applications. The device consists of a two-phase interleaved charge pump followed by an interleaved buck regulator stage. This power system greatly reduces the dependency on inductance for high-efficiency solutions in small-footprint and height-constrained form factors. The output voltage is selected with external feedback resistors or by an external DAC and can be adjusted between 0.35 and 0.85V. This makes the PE24111 ideal for step-down DC-DC converter solutions for low-profile point-of-load (POL) regulators, high-density, optical transceiver modules, core supplies, ASICs, and FGPAs. To achieve higher power delivery, the PE24111 can be connected in parallel–up to four devices–with synchronization capability.

Tatsuya Kubo, senior product marketing manager, pSemi, will be highlighting the PE24111 during a presentation entitled, “Advances in 2-stage Buck Regulator Bring Higher Power Delivery to Optical Transceivers,” at APEC on March 19, 2025, from 12:45 p.m. ET – 1:15 p.m. ET in Expo Theatre 3.

The PE25213 is an ultra-high efficiency charge pump that is configurable to divide down an input voltage by two or three and delivers up to 10A with peak efficiency up to 99%. The device uses pSemi’s patented adiabatic or lossless switching architecture to maximize efficiency and reduce solution size.

The PE25213 supports an input voltage range of 5.7V to 15V in divide-by-2 mode and 8.4V to 15V in divide-by-3 mode. It is primarily used as a front-end converter to convert a two- or three-cell battery input to a 1-1.5S output for downstream regulator to improve overall system efficiency and extend run time. The PE25213 also offers a unique auto-switch mode to change the divide-down ratio during operation to avoid a downstream under-voltage lockout (UVLO) event at heavy system loading during low battery conditions.

The PE25213 comes in a 4.545 mm × 2.715 mm 47-pin WLCSP package. The pinout is specially designed to be fully compatible with Type III PCB design to reduce system cost. It targets 2 and 3S battery input systems such as laptops and 12V input systems such as data centers and networking applications.

The PE24111 and PE25213 are available for sampling now and both products will be demonstrated alongside the latest innovations in multi-level technology in the Murata Electronics Exhibit (booth #915) at APEC in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 16 – 19, 2025.