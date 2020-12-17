Two-wire, hall effect switches operate over -40 C to 150 C

Diodes Incorporated has announced a family of automotive-compliant, two-wire unipolar (AH323xQ/4xQ) and latch (AH327xQ/8xQ) switch integrated circuits (ICs) that provide high sensitivity and high stability over wide operating voltage and temperature ranges. The ICs are for use in automotive proximity- and position-sensing applications, including seatbelt buckle, power window, gear selector, and seat position. The adoption of two-wire hall switches reduces the number of wires required in the harness, saving on system complexity and cost while improving robustness to electrical noise.

The AH324xQ and AH328xQ have integrated self-diagnostics which continually monitor the main device blocks, supply voltage, and temperature. There is a third output state that warns of an abnormal condition. These devices are ISO 26262 ASIL-B ready, having been developed using rigorous design processes with safety analysis conducted in accordance with the ISO 26262 standard.

Diodes adopted an advanced chopper-stabilized design, which provides superior stability of the magnetic operating and releases points (BOP/BRP) over the 2.7V to 27V operating voltage and -40˚C to +150˚C temperature range. This stability, coupled with a high ESD rating of 8kV, built-in reverse blocking diode, and supply pin Zener clamp, enables the AH32xxQ series to meet the demanding requirements of automotive proximity/position-sensing applications.

All AH32xxQ devices are supplied in the SC59 package. They are qualified to AEC-Q100, manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities, and support PPAP documentation. The AH324xQ and AH328xQ have a unit price starting at $0.40 in 3000 piece quantities, while the AH323xQ and AH327xQ start at $0.36 in 3000 piece quantities.