TXCO operates at 1.2 V

Aker Technology USA has released the TX21ED Series, a 1.2V Temperature Compensated Crystal Oscillator (TCXO) that is the ultimate choice for next-generation low-power applications in an era of energy-efficient and high-performance electronics. The ultra-low power TX21ED Series meets the demands for frequency stability while significantly reducing power consumption, designed for wearable devices, IoT sensors, and mobile communications.

The compact TX21ED Series is ideal for space-constrained applications measuring at 2.0 x 1.6 mm optimizing board space for compact applications. It offers an extended operating temperature range of -40 to +85°C, ensuring long-term reliability with stable performance and precise frequency accuracy, even under varying environmental conditions. Built on Aker’s principles of flexible, high-quality manufacturing, the TX21ED Series provides efficient low power consumption for battery-powered applications, reducing power consumption by over 60%.

Aker is proud to be one of the first providers in the industry that is offering a miniaturized 1.2V TCXO. The shift to lower voltage operations amongst electronic systems makes the TX21ED Series the ideal choice for seamless integration amongst next-generation MCU/FPGA/ASIC designs that operate at 1.2V or lower, as well as mobile devices and 5G network equipment, to ensure reduced power loss and increase efficiency.

Other specifications of this seam sealed ceramic-metal TX21ED includes a frequency range of 13.000 to 52.000 MHz and frequency tolerance of ±2.0.

The TX21ED Series is becoming the standard solution for IoT, mobile devices, 5G infrastructure, and industrial applications where low power and high stability are critical, ensuring devices stay connected, synchronized, and efficient.