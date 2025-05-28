Type 4 NFC tag features dual NFC and I2C interfaces with ISO/IEC 14443-4 compliance

NXP Semiconductors has announced the NTAG X DNA, a Type 4 secure connected NFC tag designed for product authentication and Digital Product Passport applications. The device features 16KB of memory and operates according to ISO/IEC 14443-4 standards, supporting both NFC and I2C communication interfaces.

The NTAG X DNA incorporates secure, unique NFC authentication and operates at a data rate of 848 kbps. The tag enables mobile devices to transfer data securely through either the NFC interface or the I2C connection. Target applications include healthcare devices, smart home systems, mobile and gaming accessories, and industrial equipment requiring authentication capabilities.

The device addresses European Union Digital Product Passport requirements scheduled for implementation by 2027. These regulations mandate digital records containing product composition, origin, and lifecycle information. The NTAG X DNA’s memory capacity allows storage and retrieval of this authentication data without requiring power to the host device.

Technical specifications include Common Criteria EAL 6+ security certification and support for public key infrastructure-based asymmetric cryptography. The dual interface design enables direct MCU connection for device diagnostics while maintaining NFC functionality for mobile device interaction. Data stored on the tag can be accessed or removed even when the host device is powered off.

The NTAG X DNA integrates with NXP’s EdgeLock 2GO service for credential delivery, including UID and certificate generation. The service handles both initial certificate provisioning and generation of additional certificates as required for specific implementations.