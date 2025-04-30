UCSB researchers could replace traditional lithium-ion batteries

In a new study, researchers at UC Santa Barbara test safer and more efficient alternatives to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Lithium-ion batteries, used in devices such as phones and electric vehicles (EVs), use liquid electrolytes that can overheat and catch fire. Solid-state batteries use non-flammable solids instead, making them safer, more compact, and longer-lasting.

According to a paper published in ACS Materials Letters, UCSB Materials and Mechanical Engineering Professor Jeff Sakamoto tested a solid-state electrolyte material called LLZO. He added small amounts of aluminum or gallium to see how they affected the battery’s ability to move and store energy. Aluminum improved battery stability but slowed performance, while gallium sped up energy flow but reacted poorly with lithium metal over time.

Sakamoto said the results will help researchers eventually build solid-state batteries that are both stable and durable. According to Sakamoto, solid-state batteries can hold twice as much energy as traditional lithium-ion batteries. They’re smaller and more compact, plus they stay safe even at higher temperatures.