UFS4.1 embedded flash drive achieves 3,900 MB/s write speed

Sandisk has introduced the AT EU752 UFS4.1 Embedded Flash Drive (EFD), an automotive-grade storage device with UFS4.1 interface technology. The new device offers projected performance of up to 3,900 MB/s sequential write and 4,200 MB/s sequential read speeds at the 1TB capacity, more than twice the performance of Sandisk’s previous UFS3.1 device. The AT EU752 is available in capacities ranging from 128GB to 1TB using Sandisk’s BiCS8 TLC NAND technology.

The AT EU752 UFS4.1 EFD includes health status reporting capabilities, allowing host systems to monitor the device and take preventative measures to avoid potential system failures during vehicle operation. It features a fast boot function that eliminates the need for separate NOR devices, reducing board space and costs while ensuring critical safety systems like rearview cameras become operational within two seconds. The device maintains backward compatibility with UFS3.1 hosts.

Designed for Software Defined Vehicles (SDV), the AT EU752 enables faster over-the-air software updates, reducing vehicle downtime and allowing SDVs to resume operation more quickly. For Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS), Autonomous Driving (AD), and eCockpit applications, the EFD provides real-time in-vehicle storage that helps automotive AI systems access data from sensors, maps, and databases with reduced latency compared to cloud-based solutions.

The AT EU752 UFS4.1 EFD is currently shipping to select customers and partners. It joins Sandisk’s existing portfolio of automotive-grade storage products, including SD cards, e.MMC, UFS2.1, UFS3.1, and NVMe solutions. Sandisk is demonstrating the new EFD at Embedded World 2025 alongside its industrial embedded flash storage solutions, client SSDs, and data center products.