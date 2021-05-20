Ultra-broadband capacitors span 16 kHz to 70+GHz

AVX Corporation has released new UBC 550 Series ultra-broadband capacitors designed to deliver reliable, repeatable performance from 16KHz to 70+GHz in the ultra-broadband microwave and millimeter-wave RF applications with stringent operating requirements. The new UBC 550Z, 550U, and 550L Series ultra-broadband capacitors have a rugged and compact single-piece, surface-mount, multilayer ceramic construction made of the highest quality, RoHS-compliant materials and exhibit ultra-low insertion loss, excellent return loss, flat frequency response, and high unit-to-unit repeatability. These characteristics make the series ideally suited for use in DC blocking, coupling, bypassing, and feedback applications within optoelectronics, high-speed data networks, trans-impedance amplifiers, broadband test equipment, synchronous optical networks (SONET), transmit and receive optical subassemblies (TOSA and ROSA), and other ultra-broadband microwave and millimeter-wave RF applications.

The new UBC 550Z Series ultra-broadband capacitors have an orientation-insensitive 0201 form factor measuring 0.58mm x 0.3mm (±0.03mm) and support operating frequencies spanning 160KHz with -3dB roll-off to 70+GHz at 25°C with no bias applied and with a typical insertion loss of <0.4dB. They are rated for a minimum of 10nF capacitance, 6.3VDC operation from -55°C to +125°C, and 10VDC operation from -55°C to +85°C. They also exhibit a ±22% temperature coefficient of capacitance (TCC) to +125°C, a ±15% TCC to +85°C, and 108Ω or 107Ω minimum insulation resistance at +25°C or +125°C and working voltage DC (WVDC).

The new UBC 550U Series ultra-broadband capacitors have an orientation-sensitive 0201 form factor measuring 0.86mm x 0.33mm (±0.05mm) and support operating frequencies spanning 16KHz with -3dB roll-off to 70+GHz at 25°C with no bias applied and with a typical insertion loss of 0.4dB. They are rated for 100nF capacitance and 6.3VDC operation from -55°C to +85°C, and they exhibit a ±15% TCC over the rated temperature range and 1010Ω or 109Ω minimum insulation resistance at +25°C or +85°C and rated voltage.

The new UBC 550L Series ultra-broadband capacitors have an orientation-insensitive 0402 form factor measuring 1.016mm x 0.508mm (±0.1mm) and support operating frequencies spanning 16KHz with -3dB roll-off to 70+GHz at 25°C with no bias applied and with a typical insertion loss of <0.5dB. They are rated for 100nF capacitance, 16WVDC from -55°C to +85°C, and 10WVDC from -55°C to +125°C. They also exhibit a ±15% TCC to +85°C at 16WVDC, a ±22% TCC to +125°C at 10WVDC, and 108Ω or 107Ω minimum insulation resistance at +25°C or +125°C and working voltage DC (WVDC).

In addition, all three UBC 550 Series (UBC 550Z, 550L, and 550U) are rated for dielectric withstanding voltages of 250% WVDC for up to five seconds, are available in rugged SMT packages with standard tin- or optional gold-over-nickel terminations, and are packaged on tape and reel in quantities of 500 or 1,000 pieces for compatibility with high-speed, automated, pick-and-place manufacturing equipment.

UBC 550 Series ultra-broadband capacitors are immediately available as eight different part numbers: 550Z103PTT and 550Z103PCAT, 550U104MTT, and 550U104MCA, and 550L104KTT, 550L104KCAT, 550L104VTT, and 550L104VCAT, and standard lead-time for the series is currently 24 weeks.