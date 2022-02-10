Ultra-compact dc supplies provide up to 48 V

Altech Corporation introduces the PSC Family of power supplies. Five models range from 75 to 480 W of available power and have a three-year warranty.

Dimensions of this ultra-compact supply family are 4.85 (d) x 1.25 (w) x 4.9 (h) inches for the 75 W supply up to 4.85 (d) x 2.75 (w) x 4.9 (h) inches for the 480 W unit. All supplies are DIN rail mountable.

The PSC Family has a universal input voltage range of 85 to 264 V AC, and output voltages of 12, 24, and 48 V DC. Key features include a built-In current sharing function, current limiting, comprehensive output protection, and built-in active power factor correction, PFC, to reduce energy usage with PF >0.95. DC power and self-test LED indicators to provide visual status of the operation.

The current sharing capability of these supplies enables users to connect them in parallel to support 1+1 to N+1 units for additional current availability or redundancy. Output protection the PSC Family provides are over-voltage, overload, short circuit, and open circuit.

Key PSC Family specifications include efficiency to 91%, 150% peak load capacity, and output voltage accuracy of ±1%. The operating temperature range is -25 to +70 °C.

Safety standards met by PSC Family supplies are UL508, UL60950-1, and EN62368-1. These units are also in compliance with EMC standards EN55032 Class B, EN61000-3-2, Class A, and EN61000-4-2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 11.