Ultra-compact encapsulated ac/dc supplies optimized for industrial uses

Traco Power’s new TMPW line of high-density encapsulated AC/DC power supplies cover 4 power levels at 5 / 10 / 25 / 50 watts and are available in either PCB mount or chassis-mount packages. Designed for industrial, IoT / IIoT and household/building applications where small size and an economical price are critical.

The TMPW offers an extended input range of 90-305 VAC which makes them ideal for a wide range of industrial and household/building applications. Additional features include an I/O-isolation voltage of 4000 VAC, operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°C and Class II safety approvals. An internal EN 55032 Class B filter saves valuable space for an often mandatory external filter. An energy efficient design with less than 0.1 watt stand by power consumption combined with IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 and EN 60335-1 international safety approvals satisfy tomorrow’s requirements for a wide range of price-sensitive applications.

Products are in stock and available through distributors around the globe with manufacturing lead times of 12-14 weeks.