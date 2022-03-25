Ultra-high efficiency, low component count ac-dc supplies include power factor correction

Eggtronic has expanded its EcoVoltas family of high-efficiency AC/DC architectures with the launch of SmartEgg, a Zero Voltage Switching (ZVS) solution for power applications in the 75 to 1kW range that need both output voltage regulation and power factor correction (PFC). By enabling much higher no-load-to-full-load efficiency and a 50% smaller bill of materials (BOM) than conventional converters, SmartEgg significantly increases the power density and reliability of AC/DC converter designs. It is also one of the first platforms to support the new USB Power Delivery Revision 3.1 specification delivering up to 240W of power over full-featured USB Type-C cables and connectors.

Traditional medium-power AC/DC PFC architectures employ a boost PFC input stage and an LLC stage that controls the output voltage. SmartEgg halves the number of MOSFET and magnetic components required by replacing these two stages with a single-stage converter capable of controlling both input current and output voltage. Forced ZVS under every load condition delivers efficiencies of up to 95% at full load and 92% at light load.

SmartEgg consists of an input rectifier (Eggtronic offers solutions based on either an input bridge or bridgeless rectifier), two primary FETs, two secondary FET rectifiers, a single magnetic component, and a few capacitors. The main controller manages PFC and output voltage regulation, ZVS, and frequency control.

Target applications for SmartEgg include adapters and chargers for high-performance laptops and power adapters for PCs, home appliances, and TV panels.

Eggtronic engineers can create custom designs based on the new SmartEgg architecture or they can provide the reference design together with the IC controller. Output options are fixed voltage, CC/CV battery charger, and USB PD 3.1. The first fixed voltage reference design is available now, with a multi-port USB PD 3.1 compliant version available in May 2022.