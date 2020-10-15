Ultra-high-luminance LEDs reduce headlamp power consumption

Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. announced the introduction of its next-generation WICOP UHL (Ultra High Luminance) Series LEDs, which reduce headlamp power consumption up to 20% for electric vehicles, with an improvement of heat dissipation performance up to 40%. The company will begin mass production in 2021 and with promotions to key customers.

Battery power consumption is one of the important requirements that determine the range of an electric vehicle, or the driving distance on a single charge. In order to reduce power consumption, it is critical to reducing the overall weight of automobile parts.

The next-generation “WICOP UHL” Series LEDs exhibit up to 40% better heat dissipation performance than other products in the current LED market. By applying WICOP UHL to automobile headlamps, the weight of the lamp heat sink structure can be reduced by 75%. The LED emitting area of the product is extremely small (approximately 0.5mm2), which enables a slim headlamp design. This new LED technology completely compensates for the disadvantages of heat dissipation, as the lighting emitting area is smaller, and thus it enables not only slim lamp design but also high performance.

WICOP (Wafer Integrated Chip on PCB), a fundamental technology of the new product, is the world’s first patented package-less LED technology developed by Seoul Semiconductor. Unlike flip-chip technology that must be bonded in the semiconductor process, WICOP LEDs can be easily surface-mounted (SMT) in the general substrate bonding process. Mini LEDs also use WICOP technology with a robust structure.

Seoul will showcase the WICOP UHL Series products at the Shanghai International Auto Lamp Exhibition (ALE), scheduled for October 15 – 16 in Shanghai, China.