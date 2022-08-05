Ultra-low-current detect switches optimized for battery-powered devices

C&K has extended its detect product family to include an ultra-low current version. The C&K has extended its detect product family to include an ultra-low current version. The SDS ULC (Ultra-low Current) detect switch series is designed to limit power consumption on battery-powered devices. With the proliferation of wireless and portable battery-powered devices, designers require solutions that consume minimal energy to prolong battery life.

Combining low current (10µA) with an ultra low-profile (2 mm mounted), the SDS ULC detect switch is ideal for a wide range of handheld and space-constrained applications including consumer, IoT, medical, networking, smart metering, smoke detector, and more.

C&K offers the SDS ULC with an overtravel plunger actuator, which allows for 2mm of overtravel. The SDS ULC detect switch series is available with different contact arrangements including normally open, normally close, and silver or gold plating for better resistance to corrosion. The entire line of SDS Series detects switches feature an SPST design, 50,000 cycles, 75gf actuation force, and right angle termination.