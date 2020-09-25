Electrical Engineering News and Products

Webinar: Using Ultra-Low IQ Buck-Boost Regulation for Always Connected IoT Devices – Oct 27

Tuesday, October 27, 2020
11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

 

 

The explosive growth of IoT wireless connectivity applications creates a demand for ultra-low power consumption capabilities to drive fast transitions from no load to full load in battery-powered devices. Ultra-low Iq buck-boost regulators are key components for these always connected, low-power IoT devices. This webinar shows examples of design considerations for a variety of ultra-low Iq system designs including wireless earbuds, ﬁtness bands, smart watches, water and gas meters, portable medical devices, as well as battery-powered smart IoT devices.

Attendees of this webinar will learn to:

  • Understand the latest trends for battery operated device design requirements
  • Maximize battery life without compromising performance
  • Review design techniques for optimizing battery efﬁciency

Featured Speakers:

John Demiray
Senior Product Marketing Manager for loT Power
Renesas Electronics

 

 

 

Aimee Kalnoskas
Moderator
EE World Online

 

 

 

