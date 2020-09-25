Webinar: Using Ultra-Low IQ Buck-Boost Regulation for Always Connected IoT Devices – Oct 27

Tuesday, October 27, 2020
11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT
The explosive growth of IoT wireless connectivity applications creates a demand for ultra-low power consumption capabilities to drive fast transitions from no load to full load in battery-powered devices. Ultra-low Iq buck-boost regulators are key components for these always connected, low-power IoT devices. This webinar shows examples of design considerations for a variety of ultra-low Iq system designs including wireless earbuds, ﬁtness bands, smart watches, water and gas meters, portable medical devices, as well as battery-powered smart IoT devices.
Attendees of this webinar will learn to:
- Understand the latest trends for battery operated device design requirements
- Maximize battery life without compromising performance
- Review design techniques for optimizing battery efﬁciency
Featured Speakers:
John Demiray
Senior Product Marketing Manager for loT Power
Renesas Electronics
Aimee Kalnoskas
Moderator
EE World Online
Sponsored by: