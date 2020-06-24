Ultra-low-jitter clock oscillators target high-frequency DSPs in optical apps

Raltron has launched an ultra-low-jitter clock oscillator family suitable for high-frequency digital signal processors (DSPs) in optical applications. The CL2520 LVDS clock oscillator series is designed to support optical modules commonly used in networking and data center applications. These include quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP), octal small form-factor pluggable (OSFP), and C form-factor pluggable 2 (CFP2) optical transceivers, as well as Ethernet, metro and long-haul.

Housed in a small 2.5 × 2.0 mm package, the CL2520 Series covers a frequency range from 6.000 MHz to 175.000 MHz. The CL2520 Series features a jitter performance of 80 fs typ at 156.25 MHz, with power supply options of 1.8V, 2.5V, 3.3V. The ultra-low-jitter clock oscillator series is also available in a continuous power supply version from 2.5V to 3.3V.

“The demand for increased network bandwidth and faster data rates continues to push the need for lower jitter clocks that reduce noise in the system,” said Ross Weiss, VP sales at Raltron. “The new CL2520 Series combines frequency flexibility and ultra-low jitter performance required in fiber applications for networking and data centers.”

Selected frequencies of the CL2520 series are available in stock at key Raltron distributors, while most other frequencies have a 6-8 weeks lead-time.