Ultra-low-noise barometric pressure sensors target smart home appliance apps

TDK Corporation announces that the InvenSense ICP-20100, the latest generation of the SmartPressure MEMS Barometric Pressure Sensors, is now in mass production and has been certified by NextNav. Launched in 2021, the NextNav Certified process independently verifies the InvenSense sensor accuracy measurements, by engaging directly with component manufacturers to rigorously test sensors in real-world operating scenarios. NextNav Certified supports these manufacturers in measuring performance against higher standards, ultimately benefiting wireless phones, wearables, and other devices, providing strong performance assurance for hardware manufacturers utilizing the certified components. The ICP-20100 is the lowest power barometric pressure sensor to receive this certification.

ICP-20100 can operate over wide temperature ranges and deliver measurement accuracies required by a variety of applications including 3D geolocation and emergency location service (E911), mobile indoor/outdoor navigation, sport and fitness activity tracking, and altitude-hold in drones. The sensor enables extended battery life for always-on applications due to its extremely low power consumption.

The InvenSense SmartPressure Sensors use an innovative capacitive MEMS architecture to deliver industry-leading accuracy, long-term drift, temperature stability, and low power consumption. The ICP-20100 device combines a barometric pressure and a temperature sensor in a small 2.0 mm x 2.0 mm x 0.8 mm package. The device enables flexible user designs with multiple input voltage levels including 1.2V, 1.8V, and 3.3V, and a choice of I²C, I3CSM, and SPI interfaces. The ICP-20100 can be configured to achieve ultra-low-noise or ultra-low-power performance and has the versatility to perform anywhere in-between those thresholds. With ultra-low noise pressure-sensing capabilities, the ICP-20100 can detect altitude changes of less than 5 cm.

A comprehensive development kit, DK-20100, and evaluation platform, EV_ICP-20100, are also available along with necessary software to enable quick-to-market development of customer systems. In addition to the ICP-20100, the ICP-10125, ICP-10101, and ICP-10111 pressure sensors are part of the SmartPressure Sensor family and are available from distributors worldwide that carry InvenSense products.