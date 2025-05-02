Ultra-low noise oscillators achieve noise floor down to -185 dBc/Hz

Q-Tech Corporation announces the availability of the AXIOM line of ultra-low noise (ULN) oven-controlled crystal oscillators (OXCOs). Designed and manufactured by Q-Tech’s German affiliate, AXTAL, offers the benefits of the AXIOM ULN OCXO’s ultra-low phase noise (close-in and noise floor), including higher resolution for radar systems, better quality and more transmissible information for communications systems, and improved accuracy and lower measurement limits for RF measurement systems. Ultra-low phase noise OCXOs can be customized to achieve near-ideal multiplication and, by allowing the use of various noise-cancellation techniques, they can transfer noise levels up to the GHz range. They also reduce jitter—an important consideration in these applications—with RMS jitter values of <50 fs for integration ranges of 10 Hz ~ 30 MHz.

The AXTAL line of ultra-low phase noise AXIOM OCXOs comprises 16 devices, including the AXIOM75ULN and AXIOM5050ULN (80 to 160 MHz) and the multiple-output AXIOM2700 (50 MHz to 7.0 GHz), all offering exceptional phase noise. At lower frequencies (non-multiplied), the AXIOM ULN OCXOs can obtain levels of <-140 dBc/Hz @ 100 Hz offset and a noise floor down to -185 dBc/Hz. These benefits make ultra-low phase noise AXIOM OCXOs ideal for use in a range of sophisticated applications requiring frequency generation from MHz to GHz.