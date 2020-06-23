Ultra-low power AI sensor board speeds machine learning tasks

Eta Compute Inc. announced the debut of the world’s first integrated, ultra low power AI Sensor Board, the ECM3532 AI Sensor Board. Designed specifically for machine learning at the edge, the board reduces the initial phase of smart sensor development using its TENSAI SoC, including feasibility, proof of concept, and board design, from several months to weeks or even days.

The company also announced it is hosting a free online workshop with Edge Impulse July 14, 2020. The first 50 qualified developers planning or working on projects will receive a complementary ECM3532 AI Sensor Board. Developers should apply on the Eta Compute web site here. The board can be purchased through Digikey.

Previously, smart sensor design required developers to kluge multiple power-hungry boards together. With Eta Compute’s low power ECM3532 AI Sensor Board, virtually every function needed, including data acquisition, is integrated into a single board that functions for months on a single battery cell while performing machine learning algorithms. It embeds two PDM microphones, one pressure and temperature sensor, and one 6-axis MEMS accelerometer and gyroscope. Its small form factor (1.4 inch x 1.4 inch), the embedded battery socket and Bluetooth connectivity with the A31R118 from ABOV Semiconductor, a leader in Bluetooth Low Energy solutions, make it an ideal asset for IoT deployment and field testing application prototypes. When needed, the board’s expansion connector simplifies the addition of other RF interfaces.

Eta Compute’s ECM3532 AI Sensor Board is optimal for implementing machine learning applications in IoT and low power edge devices including: