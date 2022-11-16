Ultra-low-power bi-directional wireless mesh network modules allow efficient antenna, sensor design

NeoCortec is releasing its new P Series of wireless NeoMesh modules at Electronica in Munich from 15th to 18th November 2022 in Hall B5 at Stand W11. Featuring an RF/IO antenna connection placed under the module on solder pads for quick and easy soldering to any PCB, the P Series modules allow for a more efficient antenna design as well as a more compact design of the sensor or actuator and meet the demands from customers who want to integrate Neocortec’s NeoMesh modules into their own PCB with the antenna also already integrated.

The new NeoMesh modules NC1000P-8, NC1000P-9, and NC2400P operate at 868 MHz, 915 MHz, and 2.4 GHz respectively, and complement the already available C-Series modules that come with an u.FL connectors are used whenever an external connector is wanted. Very cost-efficient and easy to integrate, all the modules from NeoCortec suit a broad range of applications based on IoT and Cloud-based sensor networks, including smart home and smart workplace, metering, security, agriculture, transportation, industry 4.0, medical and food distribution.

NeoMesh from NeoCortec is a protocol enabling node-to-node mesh communication of sensors, without any need for mains-powered devices. All devices can be battery-powered, also the gateway if needed. To start building the network, simply switch on two nodes and you are rolling. Additional nodes switched on will automatically join the existing network and will start expanding it in a number of devices and in range. The NeoCortec communication modules are modules equipped with radio and NeoMesh, and can easily be integrated into a sensor or motor.