Ultra-low-power IC supports accurate measurement of ECG, temperature, differential capacitance and optical signals

Ensilica has announced the ENS62020, an ultra-low-power healthcare sensor interface IC for monitoring vital signs in wearable healthcare and medical devices.

The chip, which will be initially available with evaluation boards, has been created to meet the needs of a diverse array of home-use and single-use medical sensors – from oximeters to smart plasters – as well as wearable healthcare sensors and fitness trackers.

The IC is among the first of its kind to integrate an NFC energy harvesting circuit, making it suitable for both battery-powered and battery-less systems.

A modular IC design has been implemented in the ENS62020, which allows for the customization of the ENS62020 and enables a product-optimized ASIC while greatly reducing the time to market.

The ENS62020 healthcare sensor interface IC supports the accurate and reliable measurement of an array of vital signs. These include ECG, temperature, and differential capacitance, as well as optical signals, which are used to track heart rate, oxygen saturation (SpO2), glucose levels, and near-infrared spectroscopy.

EnSilica has stated that due to the size and power-optimized design, the device is ideally suited to disposable medical devices and patches as well as sports and fitness devices. The highly sensitive capacitive sensor interface also makes the device well suited for novel MEMS sensors.

The IC is designed to work alongside an edge processor, or a communication device, and incorporates two photodiode drivers/photodetector readouts; two differential ECG sensor channels suitable for 3-lead ECG with <1.6µVrms noise levels; a highly sensitive capacitive sensor channel; a temperature sensor with <0.15oC resolution (between 35-45oC); a low-power ADC. The device consumes just ~10µA per sensor.

The device will come in a plastic QFN 32-pin package, with samples available from June, or as part of an evaluation kit with board and demonstration software from July.