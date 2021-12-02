Ultra-low-power WiFi+BLE5 modules target direct-to-cloud battery based products

InnoPhase announces the availability of Talaria TWO INP1014 and INP1015 Wi-Fi plus BLE5 modules. The platform combines wireless connectivity and an integrated microcontroller for edge-of-network IoT devices that require low power consumption and a direct-to-cloud connection. The new modules build on the success of the award-winning INP1010 and INP1011 platforms, winner of Electronic Products 2020 product of the year while offering a forty percent size reduction to provide greater design flexibility. The platform expedites the development of smart IoT products such as connected sensors, security cameras, asset tracking devices, health monitoring wearables, audio speakers, and many others.

The INP1014/1015 modules provide the industry’s lowest power Wi-Fi connectivity with its unique, programmable, digital radio architecture. The platforms include multi-protocol Wi-Fi and BLE5-Long Range for wireless data transfer, and embedded Arm Cortex-M3 for system control and user applications, plus advanced security elements for device safeguards. They can operate in stand-alone mode, in conjunction with an external MCU, or in a hybrid model. The new miniaturized form factor includes various antenna options and global certifications to exceed customers’ expectations for more product innovation and extended battery life.

Key features include: Integrated sensors plus flexibility to connect a wide variety of external sensors; Direct connection to cloud services (Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, etc.); Always connected mode for remote control and device management; Sleeping mode with periodic connection for ultra-long 5+ years of battery life;

The company will continue to announce innovative hardware reference platforms, ADKs, and solutions integrating the Talaria TWO modules. The modules are available through our network of worldwide distribution partners.