Ultra-low profile dc-dc converters power 12-A loads

TDK Corporation announces the availability of the FS1412 microPOL (μPOL) power module. At 5.8. mm, x 4.9 mm x 1.6 mm, the FS1412 is part of a new series of µPOL DC-DC converters with increased performance, smallest available size, ease of use, and simplified integration for applications such as big data, machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), 5G cells, IoT networking, telecommunication, and computing enterprise. μPOL technology includes a DC-DC converter placed in the vicinity of complex chipsets such as ASICs, FPGAs, and others. By minimizing the distance between the converter and the chipset, the resistance and the inductance components are minimized, allowing fast response and accurate regulation with dynamic load currents. Mass production of FS1412 started in Q4 2021.

TDK has been developing this technology over several years to enable system-level solutions to enhance electrical and thermal performance focusing on high-density cost-effective solutions for space-constrained applications which require a low-profile power source. These new solutions incorporate high-performance semiconductors in advanced packaging technologies such as semiconductors embedded in a substrate (SESUB) and advanced electronic components to achieve unique system integration in a smaller size and lower profile by 3D integration. This integration allows TDK to deliver higher efficiency and ease of use at a lower total system cost than what is currently available.

The new µPOL DC-DC converters series operates at a broad junction temperature range, from -40 °C to 125 °C, and features a high current density of more than 1000 A per cubic inch. The series delivers at 12 A with the lowest commercially available height at 1.6 mm while offering 50% less solution size than the other products available in its class. As a result, this minimizes system solution cost, reduces board size and assembly costs, as well as BOM and PCB costs.