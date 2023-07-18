Ultra-miniature ac-dc power supplies are GaN-based

Bel Fuse Inc expands its line of EOS power supplies with the introduction of the EPG300 and EPG500 series of AC-DC power supplies based on new, efficient Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology design.

Bel has positioned itself at the forefront of assessing power supplies utilizing GaN technology, offering a promising route towards achieving higher power density and improved efficiency when compared to the equivalent silicon MOSFETs. This makes it an ideal fit for the EOS Power series, renowned for its ultra-miniature size and exceptional efficiency in delivering power solutions.

The EOS Power EPG300 Series and EPG500 Series of AC-DC power supplies accommodate a universal input voltage of 90 – 264 VAC, delivering up to 300 W and 500 W of output power with forced air cooling. The power supplies are available in six single-output voltages ranging from 12 V to 58 V. Both can be used in a broad array of space-constrained applications in which minimal power loss and easy thermal management are required.

RoHS compliant and CE marked, the power supplies are safety agency certified and meet the latest regulatory requirements. The EPG300 and EPG500 fit traditional open-frame power supply uses in situations where improved power density and increased power is needed. The benefits in tougher thermal environments make these products well-suited for RF applications, 5G systems, industrial process control, automation and monitoring, modern digital signage, video walls, and more.

The new EPG power series are available immediately. Please contact Bel for stocking package pricing or modified and custom designs.