Ultra-miniature GPS saw filter boasts tiny PCB footprint

Ultra-miniature GPS saw filterSunstu has released their Ultra-Miniature GPS Saw Filter with a PCB footprint of only 1.1mm x 0.9mm. The use of RF Filters in Global Positioning Satellites (GPS) is a necessity but it can be a challenge to find the smaller package sizes with low insertion loss.  With the release of this Ultra-Miniature GPS Saw Filter, Suntsu is directly addressing these two key features. It will provide a typical insertion loss of 0.9-1.6dB at a frequency range of 1559.10MHz to 1605.89MHz within a 1.1mm x 0.9mm package size.

The device is great for asset tracking applications and has a has a simple 50Ω single-ended source and requires no impedance matching.

Key features include:

  • Low loss RF saw filter
  • Ultra-miniature size of 1.1×0.9mm
  • Low insertion attenuation
  • Simultaneous usage of GPS, COMPASS and GLONASS bands
  • No matching required for operation at 50ohms
  • Surface Mount Device (SMD)
  • Electrostatic Sensitive Device (ESD)
  • Moisture sensitivity level 3

 

