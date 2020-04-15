Ultra-miniature GPS saw filter boasts tiny PCB footprint

Sunstu has released their Ultra-Miniature GPS Saw Filter with a PCB footprint of only 1.1mm x 0.9mm. The use of RF Filters in Global Positioning Satellites (GPS) is a necessity but it can be a challenge to find the smaller package sizes with low insertion loss. With the release of this Ultra-Miniature GPS Saw Filter, Suntsu is directly addressing these two key features. It will provide a typical insertion loss of 0.9-1.6dB at a frequency range of 1559.10MHz to 1605.89MHz within a 1.1mm x 0.9mm package size.

The device is great for asset tracking applications and has a has a simple 50Ω single-ended source and requires no impedance matching.

Key features include: